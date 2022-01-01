Go
Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant

Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

1313 W 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.2 (359 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$10.00
Lightly breaded pickle chips with a kick, fried and served with a side of chipotle ranch
House Salad$4.40
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, eggs, croutons and red onion.
Fettuccini$12.60
Fettuccini served with your choice of alfredo or marinara sauce, a side salad, and garlic roll.
18" CYO Pizza$19.90
Toppings 2.99 each
Original Chicken Sandwich$11.90
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, Roma tomato and red onion. Served on a lightly toasted bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
PEPSI$2.50
Cheese Bread$9.00
Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce. THursday enter promo code "Thursday" to get 1/2 price cheesebread with your order!
Chicken Parm Pasta$15.60
A grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses served with your choice of spaghetti marinara or fettuccine Alfredo.
16" CYO Pizza$17.80
Toppings 2.49 each
10 Traditional Wings$13.10
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1313 W 3rd St

Alliance NE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
