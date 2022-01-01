Go
Sam & Louie's

Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.

1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Bread$9.95
Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce. THursday enter promo code "Thursday" to get 1/2 price cheesebread with your order!
16" CYO Pizza$17.25
Toppings 2.49 each
18" CYO Pizza$19.50
Toppings 2.99 each
Individual Carnivore Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese, beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon
18" Half & Half Pizza$29.00
1/2 LB Boneless Wings$7.75
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
1 LB Boneless Wings$13.50
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
18" Sam & Louie's Best Pizza$29.00
Like we said, it's the best... Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, red onion, mushrooms, red and green bell peppers and mozzarella
10 Traditional Wings$13.50
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
16" Combo Pizza$26.00
Beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olive, red onion, mushrooms and mozzarella...the classic combination everyone is sure to love.
Location

1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240

Billings MT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
