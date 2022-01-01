Go
Sam & Louie's

Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

2062 N 117th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1083 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Veggie Pizza$22.75
Get your daily dose of veggies with tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion, black olives, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
18" Veggie Pizza$29.25
Get your daily dose of veggies with tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli, red onion, black olives, red bell peppers and mozzarella.
Breaded Meat Ravioli$9.85
Crispy breaded meat ravioli served with our signature pizza sauce.
14" CYO Pizza$15.00
Toppings 2.29 each
14" T-Rex Pizza$22.75
Meat lover's delight...sliced meatballs, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and mozzarella.
Sam's Cobb Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken, spring mix lettuce, bacon, egg, Roma tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2062 N 117th Ave

Omaha NE

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
