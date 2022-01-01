Go
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Sam & Louie's

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

$$

2150 N State St

Iola, KS 66749

Popular Items

Fettuccini$7.75
18" CYO Pizza$17.00
Toppings 2.99 each
Kids Pasta$5.00
Corkscrew pasta served with a garlic roll and you choice of marinara or Alfredo sauce, add grilled chicken $2 or meatball $1.5. Comes with one kids side option
Chicken Parm Pasta$11.00
A grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses served with your choice of spaghetti marinara or fettuccine Alfredo.
1 LB Boneless Wings$13.00
Tender boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheese Bread$8.70
Fresh Italian bread covered with a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and served with our signature pizza sauce.
10 Traditional Wings$13.00
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
House Salad$4.40
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, eggs, croutons and red onion.
Chicken Sausage Tortellini$12.50
Cheese filled tortellini topped with chicken and sausage, served with a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm

Location

2150 N State St, Iola KS 66749

Directions

