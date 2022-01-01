Go
Sam Miller's Restaurant

Sam Miller's Restaurant & Venue opened in 1972 and has been a Richmond favorite ever since. Open daily from 7 am until 10 pm. Enjoy Happy Hour Monday-Saturday in The Oyster Bar from 3-7 pm.
Serving Breakfast from 7am until 11am
Serving Lunch from 11am until 5pm
Serving Dinner from 5pm until 10pm

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1210 E Cary St • $$

Avg 4.1 (690 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1210 E Cary St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

