Sam & Curry

Sam and Curry offers affordable regional Indian food that's rich in taste and flavor but with an American Twist. Customers love our Fluffy Pulao Rice with fresh Cilantro, and our amazing Potato Onion or Chickpea Curry. We also take pride in our Homemade Raita with Yogurt and locally sourced honey, Chicken Tikka with or without Tikka Masala Sauce, and Fantastic Shrimp and Lamb Curry with our assortment of homemade Chutneys. Our dishes are rich and diverse, perfect for any event or gathering!

1751 North 1st Street

Popular Items

Chicken Curry Rice Bowl$9.95
Marinated in our Curry spices that'll burst in flavor.
Chicken Tikka Burrito$8.95
Marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.
Indian Soda$2.95
3x Combination Tacos$11.95
Choose a mix of proteins and mix & match your Tacos
Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl$9.96
Marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled, & served with your choices of rice, curry & toppings.
Paneer Tikka Rice Bowl$9.95
Indian cottage cheese, marinated in our tandoori spices, then grilled.
Roti Tortilla$0.50
Saag Rice Bowl$8.95
Spinach & greens, slow cooked with Indian spices.
Lamb Curry Rice Bowl$9.95
Slow cooked with traditional Indian spices, onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic.
3x Samosas$4.95
Three (3) Samosas A La Carte!
Location

San Jose CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
