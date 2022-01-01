Samarkand Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
16 Nathan Ln N • $$
Location
16 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
