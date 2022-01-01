Samarkand Restaurant

LOVE PIZZA

Inspired by classic pizzerias in our favorite cities, and our passion for making delicious foods & drinks for our friends and families, LOVE PIZZA offers delivery, takeout, and catering service of coal-fired & bar-style pizzas, heritage recipe meatballs, farm-fresh salads, and more.

With locally-sourced & premium ingredients, and unexpected menu & in-store delights to be discovered, it is our aim to bring you an unforgettably delightful experience.

