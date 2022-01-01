Go
SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls

Enjoy the Delicious Powers of AÇAÍ! At the heart of every SAMBAZON® açaí bowl & smoothie is our organic, fair trade certified Açaí. We top our Açaí with fresh fruits, nutrient-dense nuts and seeds, house-roasted granola & coconut to serve you the best bowl!

2031 San Elijo Ave

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Açaí Protein (12g)$8.00
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk & Vanilla Protein Powder (V) (12g Protein)
Protein Açaí Bowl (Lg)$13.00
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almonds, Cashews, Cacao Nibs, Coconut
Berry Açaí Bowl (Lg)$12.00
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Blueberries
Create Your Perfect Açaí Bowl (Reg)$8.00
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí served with complimentary granola & freshly sliced banana. Extra fresh fruits, protein-rich nuts, seeds & superfood toppings available at an additional cost.
Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl (Reg)$9.00
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Mango & Coconut
Berry Açaí Bowl (Kids)$8.00
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Blueberries
Berry Açaí Bowl (Reg)$10.00
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries & Blueberries
Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl (Reg)$10.00
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chunks & Dark Chocolate Sauce
Protein Açaí Bowl (Reg)$11.00
SAMBAZON® Organic Açaí topped with Granola, Banana, Peanut Butter, Almonds, Cashews, Cacao Nibs, Coconut
Brazilian Cheese Bread$4.00
Three Brazilian Cheese Bread (Pão de Queijo) served warm (Gluten Free)
2031 San Elijo Ave

Cardiff CA

Sunday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:55 am - 7:00 pm
