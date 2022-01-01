Go
Samburgers Little Italy

Samburgers by Sam the Cooking Guy brings out of the box burger creations, many of which were selected from his most-watched YouTube videos.

550 W Date St.

Popular Items

DOUBLE BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$11.85
crispy thick cut bacon | bacon-onion jam | aged white cheddar | crispy lettuce | mayo
BLAZING SADDLES BURGER$10.85
spicy bbq sauce | American cheese | bacon | herby ranch dressing | crispy onions | garlic buttered bun
TATER TOTS$6.00
Ranch seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
CHILI CHEESE TOTS$7.85
Tater Tots layered with melted American Cheese and our delicious no-bean chili.
DOUBLE FISTED BURGER$12.85
double meat | double American cheese | mayo | lettuce | tomato | pickle | ketchup | mustard
THE JALAPENO BURGER$10.85
guacamole | pepper jack cheese | garlic aioli | crispy onions
TERIYAKI BACON BURGER$10.85
grilled pineapple | Monterey jack cheese | sriracha teri-mayo | crispy onions
NOT SO BASIC BASIC BURGER$9.85
American cheese | sautéed onion | drive-thru sauce (it’s a secret, but in case your “allergic” it’s mayo, ketchup, mustard, sriracha, pickles)
*pictured as a double
SAMMY BURGER$8.50
Sam's Favorite Patty| American cheese | tots or fries and a juice box | side of ketchup & mustard
Listen! These are for kids only (12 and under, by birthdate, not by adventure for life)
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
Salt & pepper seasoning (select your choice of sauces)
Location

550 W Date St.

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
