Sami's Mediterranean Street Food

Street Food from the Mediterranean Basin (Specialties from Lebanon, Italy, Southern France). Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

300 Main St • $

Avg 4.7 (416 reviews)

Popular Items

Sami’s Chicken Wings$8.00
Oven baked Chicken Wings in Sami’s Special Rosemary Honey Marinade. Served with Garlic Aioli
Chicken Taouk Platter$20.00
Marinated Chicken, Caramelized Onion, Garlic White Dressing, Served with Tomatoes, Pickles, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Fattoush Salad, Warm Pita and Choice of: Rice, Batata Hara, or French Fries
Royal Platter$24.00
Choice of 2 Proteins, Served with Tomatoes, Pickles, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Fattoush Salad, Warm Pita and Choice of: Rice, Batata Hara, or French Fries
Coca Cola$2.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Falafel Platter$20.00
Deep Fried Hand Crafted Chickpea Patties, Tahini Dressing, Served with Tomatoes, Pickles, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Fattoush Salad, Warm Pita and Choice of: Rice, Batata Hara, or French Fries
Kafta Platter$22.00
Handcrafted Ground Lamb & Beef Patties Served with Tomatoes, Pickles, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Fattoush Salad, Warm Pita and Choice of: Rice, Batata Hara, or French Fries
Sami's Cheesesteak Sandwich$14.00
Thinly Sliced Pieces of Beefsteak & Melted Cheese, Candied Onions & Peppers on an Italian Roll
Water$2.00
Perrier$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 Main St

Asbury Park NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

