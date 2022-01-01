Go
Sami's Kabab House LIC image

Sami's Kabab House LIC

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

47-38 Vernon Blvd

Long Island City, NY 11101

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Uzbeki Qabuli Pulao$20.00
Braised lamb shank served over a bed of rice and garnished with sweet raisins and carrots. The national dish of Afghanistan.
Chicken Afghani Kabab$17.00
Boneless chicken thigh marinated with traditional Afghani spices.
Firnee$5.00
Homemade custard made with sweet milk, cinnamon, rose water and cardamon. Garnished with minced pistachios.
Lamb Chops$26.00
Specially prepared lamb ribs marinated to perfection.
Chicken Breast Kabab$17.00
Chunks of boneless chicken breast marinated with traditional Afghani spices.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

47-38 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City NY 11101

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

48-19 Vernon Boulevard

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Spice Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ABC EATS FOOD HALL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hupo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Sichuan cuisine restaurant, Chinese people's most beloved style of cooking, is a true gem awaiting to be discovered in America. HUPO’s dedicating to present Sichuan Food in a contemporary way, and we keep the traditional virtues too. In HUPO, everything’s no-frills, we hope to see you soon.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sami's Kabab House LIC

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston