Calamari in Sammamish

Sammamish restaurants
Sammamish restaurants that serve calamari

Thai Ginger

4512 Klahanie Dr. SE, Sammamish

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Rings$10.00
Calamari$10.00
More about Thai Ginger
The Big Fish Grill - Woodinville image

 

The Big Fish Grill - Woodinville

13706 NE 175TH AVE NE, Woodinville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI$13.00
Rings and Tentacles served with remoulade sauce
More about The Big Fish Grill - Woodinville

