Prawns in Sammamish

Sammamish restaurants
Sammamish restaurants that serve prawns

Thai Ginger

4512 Klahanie Dr. SE, Sammamish

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bok Choy with Prawns$18.00
Ginger Prawns$19.00
Crispy Garlic Prawns$17.00
More about Thai Ginger
The Big Fish Grill - Woodinville

13706 NE 175TH AVE NE, Woodinville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEARED SCALLOP & PRAWN PESTO FETTUCCINE$26.00
sea scallops, jumbo prawns, mushrooms, asparagus, tomatoes, pesto–cream sauce
GRILLED PRAWN SKEWERS$24.00
Basted with roasted garlic-basil butter
Served with rice and seasonal vegetables
More about The Big Fish Grill - Woodinville

