Sammie's

Sammies serves sandwiches, salads, pitas, and wraps. We also serve stuffed potatoes called "spuds" as well as mac and cheese, loaded potato salad, chips and other sides. We also have a different "Sammie" of the month every month which are usually something special and unusual!

117 Lovelace st

Popular Items

Brooklyn Meatball
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! New York Style Meatballs, w/ Melted Provolone, Spicy Marinara, & a Blend of Parmesan Cheese, Italian Herbs & Spices
The Hawaiian Chicken BLT$7.49
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Roasted shaved chicken, crispy bacon, savory ham, toasted sesame seeds. sriracha aioli, pineapple chutney, lettuce and tomato, piled high on our Hawaiian bread!
Herseys s'more$2.49
CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! You get 2 squares of chocolatey, marshmallow goodness! Mmmmm
Chips$1.29
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO YOUR ORDER!
Fruit tea
Skins$4.29
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chives, on 3 Delicious Potato Skins w/ a Side of Ranch or Honey Mustard
pickles spears 2
Potato Soup bread bowl$5.99
CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER!
Americana Steak
Tender Ribeye Steak, Smothered w/ Melted Provolone, A-1 Steak Sauce, Savory Steak Seasoning, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo
Italian
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Hickory Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Smothered w/ Melted Provolone, Lettuce,Tomatoes, Onions, Oregano, Mayo, and Our Trademark Italian Dressing
Location

Martin TN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
