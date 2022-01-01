Sammie's
Sammies serves sandwiches, salads, pitas, and wraps. We also serve stuffed potatoes called "spuds" as well as mac and cheese, loaded potato salad, chips and other sides. We also have a different "Sammie" of the month every month which are usually something special and unusual!
117 Lovelace st
Martin TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
