Sammie's
Sammies serves sandwiches, salads, pitas, and wraps. We also serve stuffed potatoes called "spuds" as well as mac and cheese, loaded potato salad, chips and other sides. We also have a different "Sammie" of the month every month which are usually something special and unusual!
1401 W Reelfoot Ave #104
Popular Items
Location
1401 W Reelfoot Ave #104
Union City TN
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Fixx Breakfast & Burger Company
Come hungry, Leave Happy!
Bricks and Brews
Come in and enjoy!
Higher Ground Coffee Co.
Higher Ground Coffee Co. is a locally owned specialty coffee shop. Simply put, we are here to serve you...great coffee, great food, great people! This is what makes Higher Ground Coffee Co. "A Great Place To Be..."
Higher Ground Coffee Co.
Higher Ground Coffee Co. is a locally owned specialty coffee shop. Simply put, we are here to serve you...great coffee, great food, great people! This is what makes Higher Ground Coffee Co. "A Great Place To Be..."