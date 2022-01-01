Go
Sammie's

Sammies serves sandwiches, salads, pitas, and wraps. We also serve stuffed potatoes called "spuds" as well as mac and cheese, loaded potato salad, chips and other sides. We also have a different "Sammie" of the month every month which are usually something special and unusual!

Popular Items

Bacon Mac & Cheese$3.99
CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! Crispy bacon and a medley of melted cheeses piled on top of a heaping portion of elbow macaroni
Chips$1.29
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO YOUR ORDER!
Cookies Hot From The Oven$1.19
CLICK TO ADD TO ORDER! A Hot & Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie fresh from the oven. Nuff Said
Idaho$2.49
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Idaho Russet Potato, Butter, Ranch Sour Cream, and Chives Sometimes Simple is Better
The Hawaiian Chicken BLT$7.49
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Roasted shaved chicken, crispy bacon, savory ham, toasted sesame seeds. sriracha aioli, pineapple chutney, lettuce and tomato, piled high on our Hawaiian bread!
Bread and butter pickles 2oz cup
Skins$4.29
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chives, on 3 Delicious Potato Skins w/ a Side of Ranch or Honey Mustard
Fruit Tea
Smokehouse Club$7.49
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Smoked Turkey, Wright® Brand Bacon, Hickory Ham, Provolone, Cheese, Miracle Whip®, Lettuce, and Tomatoes, on Our Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Frisco Melt$7.49
Our Signature Grilled Sourdough Bread, Topped with Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Melty Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Smothered with Russian Dressing.
Location

1401 W Reelfoot Ave #104

Union City TN

Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
