Sammy's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
34 Genesee Street • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
34 Genesee Street
New Hartford NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bowled - New Hartford
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0334
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Rosato's Pizzeria & Bakery
Italian Pizzeria & Bakery