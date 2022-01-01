Sammy's Hill Top
Come in and enjoy!
3333 N Co Rd E
Location
3333 N Co Rd E
53548 WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Janesville
Come in and enjoy!
Mac's Pizza Shack - Janesville
Amazing Pizza and Awesome Broasted Chicken!
O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub
Irish Pub with authentic Irish fare, great beer selection. Extensive Whiskey and Scotch selection.
Genisa Wine Bar
Enjoy a relaxing evening of good conversation, great drinks and elegant atmosphere in downtown Janesville’s only historically preserved Italianate-style building.