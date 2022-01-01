Go
A map showing the location of Sammy's Pizza
Pizza

Sammy's Pizza

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue

North Providence, RI 02904

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers Dinner Plate$10.75
Small 10"$7.99
Italian
French Fries$4.25
Mozzarella Sticks (8 pcs)$7.99
Large 16"$10.99
8 pc Wings$8.99
Chicken Fingers (8pcs)$8.49
Curly Fries$4.75
Greek Salad$7.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence RI 02904

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

No reviews yet

Open for Take Out everyday from 12pm - 9pm

Pub on 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PVD Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

No reviews yet

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 10 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - EAST PROVIDENCE - WARREN - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sammy's Pizza

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston