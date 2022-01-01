Go
Toast

Sammys pizza barn

Come in and enjoy!

2670 US-206

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Personal 10" Pizza$8.99
Tater Tots$5.50
See full menu

Location

2670 US-206

Mt. Holly NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scott Rowe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

B-Unos

No reviews yet

B-UNO'S Modern Kitchen serves one of the best flavors in the area from amazing breakfast favorites such as pancakes, french toast, and omelets to never frozen burgers, our famous Big Daddy Cheesesteak, Mexican Latin flavor platters and amazing desserts. If you're looking for great tasting food, you've come to the right place!

Union Firehouse - New since churned

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill

No reviews yet

Delicious homemade pizza and Italian specialties. Take out, Delivery, or Dine in. We are BYOB, so bring in your favorite wine to enjoy with your meal!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston