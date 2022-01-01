Go
Sammy's Trattoria - Mt. Vernon

Come in and enjoy!

1200 N Charles St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tiramisu$11.00
coffee flavored dessert, "pick me up"
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Free Range Chicken Scallopini, House Breading, Burrata, Pomodoro
Rigatoni alla Vodka$18.00
Quill shaped pasta, Blush Sauce (can add shrimp or chicken)
Julia Salad$9.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Pepperocini, Red Onion, Creamy Italian Dressing
Lasagna$18.00
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Pomodoro sauce
Garlic Bread$6.00
Burrata Caprese$12.00
Basil, Pinenuts, Tomatoes, Arugula, EVOO
Duck Ravioli$20.00
Wild Mushrooms, Brown Butter, Sage, Shaved Parmigiano
Pappardelle Bolognese$18.00
Traditional Wild Boar and Veal Bolognese, Housemade Pappardelle Pasta, Ricotta
Location

1200 N Charles St

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

