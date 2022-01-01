Sampa's Pizza Cafe

Go
534 W Washington Blvd

Popular Items

Funghi Al Tartufo$24.00
Ricotta sauce, mushrooms, parmesan, mozzarella, oregano & Italian truffle oil.
Cheese$15.00
Italian tomato sauce & mozzarella.
Brazilian Bites
Pepperoni$16.00
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
Marguerita$20.00
Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil & fresh mozzarella.
*Half & Half*
Choose your favorite 2 Sampa's pizza varieties
Calabresa$22.00
Fresh tomato sauce, hot Portuguese sausage, sweet onions, mozzarella & kalamata olives.
Greek Salad$6.00
A delicious salad made fresh mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives & balsamic vinaigrette.
Meat Lovers$24.00
Italian tomato sauce, bacon, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, homemade caramelized onions & mozzarella.
Caesar Salad$6.00
Fresh prepared with romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan & caesar dressing.
534 W Washington Blvd

Marina Del Rey CA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
