Sampa's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Brazilian Bites$7.00
Meat Lovers$24.00
Italian tomato sauce, bacon, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, homemade caramelized onions & mozzarella.
*Half & Half*
Choose your favorite 2 Sampa's pizza varieties
Greek Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives & balsamic vinaigrette.
Cheesy Pastrami Pizza$23.95
Featuring a staple American Food
Pastrami, Green Pepper, Onions, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese
Sao Paulo$23.00
Fresh tomato sauce, white chicken, corn, *catupiry, mozzarella & oregano.
Marguerita$19.00
Italian tomato sauce, fresh basil & fresh mozzarella.
Cheese$14.00
Italian tomato sauce & mozzarella.
Pepperoni$15.00
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
Funghi Al Tartufo$24.00
Ricotta sauce, mushrooms, parmesan, mozzarella, oregano & Italian truffle oil.
Location

2413 Pacific Coast Hwy #107

Lomita CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
