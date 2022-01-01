Go
Sam's Anchor Cafe

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

27 Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (3093 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Roll$33.00
Chilled smoked Maine lobster, brioche bread ,lettuce, lemon aioli, "ranch" kettle chips
Grilled Prawns (5)$14.00
Kids Burger$12.00
Ahi Poke$14.00
Baja Fish Tacos$21.00
Beer battered fish tacos, cabbage, cayenne crema
Fried Calamari$20.00
buttermilk battered, togarashi aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.50
Nashville spice, anchor sauce, slaw,
"Ranch" kettle chips
Fish & Chips$24.00
beer battered fish, fries, tartar, coleslaw
Sam's Burger$19.50
Stemple creek ranch beef, fontal cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, secret sauce, fries
Location

27 Main St

Belvedere Tiburon CA

Sunday9:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
