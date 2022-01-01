Sam's Bar
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL
4819 Columbus Pike • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4819 Columbus Pike
Lewis Center OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Cake Walk
Indian Bakery & Cafe.
Corner Cafe Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Red Door BBQ - Delaware
Come in and enjoy!
Delaware Public House
Homestead Beer Co.'s Delaware Public House - come in and sample some of the best beers brewed in Ohio. With ample outdoor seating, beautiful indoor beer hall and a full cocktail menu - come and restore your spirit.