Sam's Beach Bar
Where Dining meets the Gulf!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
6325 Clark St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6325 Clark St
Hudson FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Baer Dog Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Slice Of Life Pizzeria
NY style hand stretched pizza, by the slice or whole pie - made from scratch daily. Offering Italian Entrees, soups and desserts all made from scratch. Ten beers on tap. Family owned and operated.
The POPCORNERIE
Sweet shop devoted to gourmet popcorn, ice cream, desserts, chocolates and deliciousness.
“Enjoy the best!“
ALLERGEN INFORMATION: Cooked in a kitchen that also handles Wheat, Tree Nuts, Dairy and Soy. No Preservatives . Gluten Free . 0% Trans Fat . Non-GMO Kernels.
Lollipops
Corner Store #18329