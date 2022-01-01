Go
Sam's Beach Bar

Where Dining meets the Gulf!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

6325 Clark St • $$

Avg 4.2 (4755 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED BASKET
FRIED SHRIMP PO' BOY$15.95
LETTUCE,TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES AND DIPPIN' SAUCE
WINGS
SWEET POTATO FRIES
SAM'S STEAM BUCKET
GROUPER SANDWICH$18.95
GRILLED, BLACKENED OR FRIED W\\ LETTUCE, TOMATO AND TARTER SAUCE
CRAB CAKES$13.95
MAHI MAHI TACOS$17.95
BLACKEN MAHI, CABBAGE, CHEESE, ISLAND SAUCE, MANGO PINEAPPLE PICO AND GUAC
SAM'S CUBAN$14.95
HOUSE MOJO PORK, HAM, SWISS, PICKLES AND ISLAND SAUCE
SIGNATURE BURGER$13.95
1/2 LB BLEND OF ANGUS CHUCK, SHORT RIB AND BRISKET. SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION AND PICKLES
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6325 Clark St

Hudson FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

