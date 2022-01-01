Go
Toast

Sam's Cellar

Sam's Cellar Bar & Oven is a historic bar with a modern twist. Our atmosphere, friendly service, and drink specials are second to none!

101 N Wood St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wood-Fired All American Burger$11.99
6oz CAB burger, lettuce, tomato, mayo spicy mustard, red onion, and melted five-cheese blend, on a brioche bun, served with a fire & ice pickle and your choice of side
Meat Lovers Pizza$20.99
Thin crust topped with our delicious sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, beef, and five-cheese blend
Spicy Candied Bacon$9.99
Black Pepper + Brown Sugar + 7 Crispy Pieces of Bacon= Amazing!
Supreme Pizza$20.99
Thin crust topped with our delicious sauce, beef, green peppers, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, pepperoni, and five-cheese blend
House Salad$5.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, five-cheese blend, croutons, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing
Build Your Own Pizza$12.99
Choose your own sauce and toppings, make it one of a kind!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.99
Thin crust topped with our homemade ranch, chicken, bacon, and five-cheese blend
Chicken Club Wrap$12.99
Chicken, bacon, homemade ranch, lettuce, tomato, and five-cheese blend, wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla, served with your choice of side
Wood-Fired Ravioli$9.99
Your choice of all beef, all cheese, or a mix of both served with a side of marinara, or add a side of our signature spinach and artichoke dip
Cheezy Pizza Sticks$11.99
Seasoned cheesy garlic sticks made on pizza crust with our five-cheese blend and served with marinara on the side
See full menu

Location

101 N Wood St

Neosho MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Red Hot & Blue

No reviews yet

Southern Foods & BBQ

Finn's

No reviews yet

Full service delivery and curbside pickup available!

Club 1201

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston