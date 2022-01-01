Sam's Country Kitchen

Go
Old fashioned home made country cooking. Great food, Family atmosphere!

1320 N Krome Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)

Sam's Country Breakfast$7.59
Two eggs, any style, bacon or sausage, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, toast or biscuit
Richman Benedict$9.99
A country rendition of the classic, includes a homemade biscuit , choice of bacon or sausage, topped with an egg, any style, with SOS gravy over everything
Full French Toast$6.99
1/2 Order SOS$4.99
Egg Sandwich$6.25
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$12.49
Cafe con Leche$1.99
Home Fries$2.99
Mike's Favorite$12.09
Two eggs, any style, hashbrowns/homefries or grits, choice of bacon or sausage, full order of pancakes, French toast or waffle.
Sweet Tea
Homestead FL

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Mario’s Cuban cuisine is a fusion of Spanish, African, and Caribbean cuisine. Cuban recipes share spices and techniques with Spanish and African cooking, with some Caribbean influence in spice and flavor. This results in a unique, interesting and flavorful blend of the several different cultural influences.
At Mario’s Family Restaurant we pride ourselves in following the most legitimate Cuban culinary tradition to allow our guests to enjoy the deliciousness of the Cuban and Latin Cuisine in a family style restaurant.
Located just minutes away from the agricultural area of Homestead, Florida; Mario’s Family Restaurant uses the freshest ingredients possible. Surrounded by one of the richest Latin cultural mixes ever existed, Mario’s cooking style incorporates the influences, spices and ingredients form countries like Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia and The Caribbean making an important contribution to such rich culinary rainbow.

Chefs on the Run is known for their BOLD flavor and Fresh product. Where everything is made to order
"Your taste buds will thank you "

