“Good food fast, not fast food”, was the motto passed down to us through generations of drive-in experience. It remains our motto today! Family owned and operated, Sam’s Drive-In brings you world-class American food, right to your car no less. Whether it’s celebrating a little league baseball victory or cheering up after a soccer loss, Sam’s delicious menu is a well deserved treat. Take a break from the daily grind and let our family cook for yours today! Don’t forget to try our “World Famous” Root Beer
Med Flurry$5.19
Choice of Van, Choc or Twist Ice Cream Plus One Topping
Cheese Curds$5.89
White Cheddar Cheese Curds (6 oz) with Choice of One Dipping Sauce
Cheese Fries$2.99
French Fries with Cheddar Cheese on the side
French Fries$2.39
Cheeseburger$4.29
Tex Burger$7.19
Two Patties, Cheese, Coney Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and Special Sauce on a triple bun
Double Cheeseburger$6.19
Italian Beef$6.89
Premium Beef on a Hoagie Bun with Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Peppers and Onions.. Au Jus on request
Chicken Strips$4.79
Chicken Strips with Choice of One Dipping Sauce

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

705 W. Blackhack Drive

Byron IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
