Sam's No.3 AURORA
Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. It was located at 1527 Curtis Street in the heart of downtown Denver.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
2580 S Havana St • $
Location
2580 S Havana St
Aurora CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am
