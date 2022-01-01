Go
Toast

Sam's No.3 AURORA

Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. It was located at 1527 Curtis Street in the heart of downtown Denver.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2580 S Havana St • $

Avg 4.3 (3337 reviews)

Popular Items

Handheld Spero w/ Bacon$5.50
Diced bacon w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
*Soda Pop$2.99
Handheld Spero w/ Sausage$5.50
Diced sausage w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
#1 Spero’s$11.99
Scrambled egg, potato, Pork Green Chili & Cheese. ADD Diced Meat for $3 minimum.
Spero's Burrito is the Old Daddy that started it all... Other Burritos are a version of this burrito with some minor changes.
Kid Mickey$6.99
Mickey shaped pancake, served w/ one egg and bacon, sausage or ham.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$12.99
Breaded & Fried then Smothered in Country Sausage Gravy.
Handheld Veggie Burrito$4.50
Potato, egg, Veggie green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
#25 sMACdown Burrito$16.99
Chorizo, tater tots, mac n cheese inside. Smothered in pork green chili.
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ potato, egg, pork green chili & cheese in a tortilla. (No Free Sides)
Mr. Sam’s Big Breakfast$14.99
The Big Daddy of them All. 3 eggs + breakfast meat + breakfast potato + specialty side (pancakes or b&g).
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2580 S Havana St

Aurora CO

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ManDoo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Piper Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mandoo old

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston