Go
Toast

Sam's of Gedney Way

Come in and enjoy!

52 Gedney Way

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

52 Gedney Way

White Plains NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Flaunt Your Flavor!

Lilly's White Plains

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Delicias Del Jireh

No reviews yet

Our Kitchen Is The Combination Of Two Diferents Peruvian Flavors In Just One Place, We Have Real Street Taste With High Quality Peruvian Ingredients, Come in and enjoy!

Everyday Healthy Café - Cancer Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston