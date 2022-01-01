Sams on the Waterfront

Go
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East

Popular Items

Grilled Wings$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay or Sweet Chili
Crab Cake Sandwhich$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
Side Salad$5.00
Winter Mixed Greens
Sam's Award Winning 'Kobe$17.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, & fries
Baja Fish Street Tacos$14.00
Lightly Fried & served with Pico de Gallo, fresco, & jalapeno crema with your choice of Bibb or Corn tortillas
Capt. Crunch Coconut Shrimp$14.00
Jumbo shrimp encrusted with panko/Capt. Crunch breading served with sweet chili sauce
Winter Organic Mixed Greens$12.00
Organic Greens, heirloom cherry tomatoe,radish, English cucumber, with a strawbery vinaigrette
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Beef Brisket, Chipotle BBQ, Fried Onion, Smoked Gouda, Mayo & Fries
Chicken Da Vinci Pasta$25.00
Sauteed Chicken breast with spinach, roasted red pepper, garlic white wine sauce in a fresh egg noodle pasta
Cream of Crab Bowl$9.00
Location

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East

ANNAPOLIS MD

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
