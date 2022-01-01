Go
Sam's Pizza - Schofield

You will receive a text message when it's ready! Then come inside, Pick Up your Pizza.
Our Dining Room is Open

5811 Bus. Hwy 51 South

Popular Items

Marinara Sauce$0.60
Italian Marinara Sauce is perfect for dipping
16" Pepperoni$17.40
16" House$24.25
(light) Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Kosher Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions.
16" Cheese$15.25
Build a Half & Half or just Cheese HERE!
16" Sausage$17.40
1/2 Bread w/Cheese$3.50
4 pieces with melted Mozzarella cheese. (Sauce NOT included)
Bread w/Cheese$6.50
8 pieces with melted Mozzarella cheese. (Marinara Sauce NOT included)
14" Pepperoni$15.10
12"-Pizza Fries$10.25
Great as a starter or all by itself!
Just the right amount of fresh Mozzarella cheese, Garlic & Italian seasoning make this a must order item. Marinara Sauce Included
16" Sams$19.25
Italian Sausage with a touch of Onions & Green Peppers
Location

5811 Bus. Hwy 51 South

Schofield WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
