Sam's Pizza - Schofield
You will receive a text message when it's ready! Then come inside, Pick Up your Pizza.
Our Dining Room is Open
5811 Bus. Hwy 51 South
Popular Items
Location
5811 Bus. Hwy 51 South
Schofield WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Papillon's
Come in and enjoy our famous Italian Fries or Pizza. We make the dough fresh daily and grate the cheese fresh. It our down home family restaurant serving our community since 1978.
Clean Slate Coffee House
Come in and enjoy!
The Palms Supper Club
Paradise On Your Plate.
Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
Locally owned and operated for over 25 years! We pride ourselves on serving only the freshest ingredients...from the freshly shredded cheese to the made from scratch dough and sauce.