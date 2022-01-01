Go
Sam's Pizza - Wausau

*COVID-19 PROCEDURE* - You will receive a text message when it's ready! Then come inside and Pick Up your Pizza.

111 Elm Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" Sam’s$19.25
Italian Sausage with a touch of Onions & Green Peppers
16" Cheese Pizza$15.25
Build a Half & Half Or just Cheese HERE!
14" Italian Sausage Pizza$15.10
Bread w/Cheese$6.50
8 pieces with melted Mozzarella cheese. (Marinara Sauce NOT included)
16" Sausage Pizza$17.40
16" Pepperoni Pizza$17.40
1/2 Bread w/Cheese$3.50
4 pieces with melted Mozzarella cheese. (Sauce NOT included)
12"-Pizza Fries$10.25
Great as a starter or all by itself!
Just the right amount of fresh Mozzarella cheese, Garlic & Italian seasoning make this a must order item. Marinara Sauce Included
16" House$24.25
(light) Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Kosher Salami, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions.
Marinara Sauce$0.60
ADD Italian Marinara Sauce, it's perfect for dipping.
Location

111 Elm Street

Wausau WI

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
