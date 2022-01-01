Sam's Smokehouse and Saloon
Voted #1 bar with cold drinks, games, music, and delicious smoked menu by some guy on the internet who left us a review. Come see if he’s right!
3395 N Five Mile Rd
Location
3395 N Five Mile Rd
Boise ID
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Delsa's Ice Cream Parlour
Idaho's Iconic Ice Cream Parlour since 1921!
THB
12473 West Chinden, Boise, ID, 83713
Blue Sky Bagel
Come in and enjoy!
Sockeye Grill & Brewery
Come enjoy delicious food and Sockeye on tap, in a setting that’s distinctively Idaho!