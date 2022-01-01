Go
Sams Square Pie

Carry out only, Entrance located on the Winthrop Ave side, but feel free to come early and have a big lug beer at Half Liter Barbecue

5301 Winthrop Avenue

Pies$28.00
CRUSH PIE: Named after Deejay Indiana Jones favorite! Features the finest brick cheese and fresh basil.
(8 Slices, Feeds 4-5)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
BITCHIN CAMARO: With tire tracks of our homemade sauce laid over 3 different styles of pepperoni. Char and cup, old world, and borough cut along with the finest brick cheese this is a bitchin combo!
(8 slices, Feeds 4-5)
Indianapolis IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
