Sam's Table

1115 University Av

Platatas a la Brava$7.00
Casado (Costa Rican Typical Lunch)$10.00
Casado means “Married “Our own version of typical Casado, Rice, Beans, Fried Plantain, Tortilla and Salad
Bowl - Chicken Noodle$8.25
The Caprese Panini$10.50
The Caprese is an ode to the generosity of summer, brimming with the bright acidity of fresh tomatoes, the subtle bite of the basil leaves, and the unctuous and salty creaminess of the hand-tossed mozzarella, seasoned in balsamic vinegar reduction
Sam's Secret$12.00
Lightly Grilled Bun with Chardonnay Butter, 100% ground beef by hand, seasoned in secret condiments of the house, Onions Confit, Arugula, Tomato, and Cheese
Sam's House Salad$7.00
Baby greens, fresher tomato, avocado, homemade croutons, grated carrots and olives, seasoned in house dressing
Grilled Salmon panini$14.50
Creamy Brie Crostini with Port Pear and Almonds$9.50
Chicken$17.00
Beef Carpaccio$8.50
1115 University Av

Huntsville TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fruitopia Loco Snack

Nice, clean, family friendly atmosphere to enjoy a fresh real fruit smoothie or fruit cup of your choice. We also offer many others snacks like Elote (Mexican corn in a cup), Chamoyada, Mangonadas, Michelada Mix, Chicharrones Preparados, Pepinos Rellenos, Manzanas Preparadas, Tostilocos, and much more.

Buzzed Cup

The bus that brings you Coffee, Bubble Tea, Sweet Delights, Savory Delights, Gourmet Cupcakes, and Alcohol Infused Cupcakes!

Potato Shack

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

