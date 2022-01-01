Go
Samudhra

Premium Restaurant & Lounge.

3391 NJ-27

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hyderabadi Gosht Dum Biryani$26.00
An authentic recipe from Hyderabad in which succulent goat pieces are marinated in special yakhni spices, then carefully layered with basmati rice, caramelized onions and cooked in a sealed pot that locks the aroma.
Chicken Pakoda$16.00
Murgh Bhut Jolokia Tikka$22.00
A super hot spicy grilled boneless chicken marinated in chef's special spice blend using Ghost Peppers.
Murgh Aatish Burra (5 Pcs)$20.00
Chicken pieces marinated twice in different marinade mixtures to infuse a rich combination of flavour.
Murgh Tikka$20.00
Tender chicken breast pieces marinated in chef's special blend of spices and cooked to perfection.
Paneer Wrap$12.00
Murgh Malai Tikka$20.00
This is a juicy mouthwatering grilled chicken dish marinated in chillies, garlic, lemon, spices and fresh cream.
Machi Tikka$28.00
Luscious fish dry-rubbed with tantalizing spices cooked in tandoor.
Jhinga Tikka$28.00
Shrimp marinated in lip-smacking spices cooked in tandoor on skewers.
Lamb Chops (4 Pcs)$32.00
Succulent lamb chops full of rich and deep Indian flavors cooked in tandoor with a combination of greek yogurt spices and lemon.
Location

3391 NJ-27

Franklin Park NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
