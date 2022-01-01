Samuel Slaters Events
Come in and enjoy!
200 Gore Road
Popular Items
Location
200 Gore Road
Webster MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Samuel Slater's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Lodge Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Webster Golden Greek
Hearty portions of American cuisine favorites with some Greek influences. Well known for our Fish & Chips, Broasted Chicken, and Greek style pizza.
Mohegan Bowl
Come join us at the new Mohegan Bowl - definitely not your Daddy’s Bowling Alley! We are open until midnight every night and the emphasis is on fun!