Go
Toast

Samuel Slater's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

200 Gore Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (802 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Salad$8.00
Fresh Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Garlic Croutons
Opryland$20.00
2 Meat Combo - Choice of meat ( Pulled Pork, Brisket, Pulled Chicken, 1/4 Rack Ribs) Platter's come w/ Vinegar Cucumber Salad, Creamy Cole Slaw, Smoked BBQ Beans, & Choice of Hose-made BBQ Sauce.
*Add $3.00 for Ribs or Brisket*
Classic Burger$14.00
Our 1/2lb Hand Made Angus Beef Patty topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on a Brioche Bun
Nashville Hot Chicken Sando$15.00
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, House-made Pickles, Hot Honey, Ranch Dressing on a Brioche Bun
Tater Totchos$8.00
Tots topped w/ Beer Cheese, House BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno, Chives, Pickled Red Onion
New England Clam Chowda$7.00
Graceland$25.00
3 Meat Combo - Choice of meat ( Pulled Pork, Brisket, Pulled Chicken, 1/4 Rack Ribs) Platter's come w/ Vinegar Cucumber Salad, Creamy Cole Slaw, Smoked BBQ Beans, Cornbread & Choice of House-made BBQ Sauce
* Add $3.00 for Ribs or Brisket*
Nashville$16.00
Single Meat Combo - Choice of meat ( Pulled Pork, Brisket, Pulled Chicken, 1/2 Rack Ribs or Full Rack) Platter's come w/ Vinegar Cucumber Salad, Creamy Cole Slaw, Smoked BBQ Beans, Cornbread & Choice of House-made BBQ Sauce
Fish Tacos$15.00
Choco Chunk Cookies$6.00
2 Large Chocolate Chip Cookies * Make it and Ice Cream Sandwich add $1.00*
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 Gore Road

Webster MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Samuel Slaters Events

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Lodge Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Webster Golden Greek

No reviews yet

Hearty portions of American cuisine favorites with some Greek influences. Well known for our Fish & Chips, Broasted Chicken, and Greek style pizza.

Mohegan Bowl

No reviews yet

Come join us at the new Mohegan Bowl - definitely not your Daddy’s Bowling Alley! We are open until midnight every night and the emphasis is on fun!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston