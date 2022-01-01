Go


SAMURAI kitchen + sushi

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

2767 W 12TH ST • $$

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)

Popular Items

Alaska*$7.00
Salmon + Avocado
Philly$7.00
Smoked salmon + cream cheese + avocado
Chicken Lemongrass Potstickers$9.00
6, served with sweet thai chili sauce
California$6.00
Crab stick + cucumber + avocado
Side Fried Rice$2.00
Shrimp tempura (5 pcs)$7.00
Spicy Tuna*$7.00
Spicy Crab$7.00
Kani
Erie Sunset Roll$18.95
Spicy tuna + spicy crab + smoked salmon + cream cheese + avocado + white fish, rolled and deep fried, topped with special sauces and scallion
Pho$15.00
Vietnamese noodle soup. Rice noodles + bean sprouts + thinly sliced beef + scallions in beef broth. Vegan version with fried tofu also available
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2767 W 12TH ST

ERIE PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
