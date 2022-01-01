Samurai Noodle Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • BBQ • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
27 W Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
27 W Main St
Mystic CT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Chapter One Food and Drink
Located in the heart of downtown Mystic just past the infamous Mystic Drawbridge, Chapter One Food & Drink offers something desirable for everyone. From vegan/gluten free options to dry-aged steaks to fresh seafood, this restaurant and bar has a vibe unlike any other in Mystic. With 24 beers on tap, daily specials and friendly atmosphere, it is a restaurant for all, from family and friends to business meetings to private parties.
The team at Chapter One strives to give guests a fantastic experience with top of the line service, an enjoyable experience and excellent food & drink of course!
Mix
Come in and enjoy!
Margarita's
Come in and enjoy!
Sift Bake Shop
A french focused bakery and coffee shop