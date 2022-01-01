Samurai Sushi - Midtown
Cozy sushi restaurant on Elliston Place
2215 Elliston Place
Location
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
