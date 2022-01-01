San Angelo restaurants you'll love
Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom
200A S Magdalen, San Angelo
Margherita 10"
|$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan cheese topped with fresh basil and pecorino romano cheese.
Hero
|$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, topped with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and Canadian bacon. Meat lovers dream..
Pepperoni Pizza 10"
|$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese topped with the most delicious pepperonis you have ever tasted
The Bearded Barista
2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224, San Angelo
The Ranch
|$7.50
Buffalo chicken, bacon, and provolone with house-made ranch on sourdough bread.
White Chocolate Mocha
A coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans, chocolate, and steamed milk.
Includes flavoring:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Americano
Americanos are made with shots of espresso diluted with water. This gives it a similar strength to brewed coffee only with a different flavor profile.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Southern Smoke
214 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo
Brisket 5-6 lbs
|$120.00
Turkey 2-3 lbs
|$50.00
Sausage 2.5 lbs
|$30.00
BUTTERCUP
1921 Sherwood way, San angelo
iced latte
We cold froth your milk to wake it up. Then we add it to espresso that we have iced down. Timeless. Classic. The iced latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
Toast
plain jane: avocado, olive oil, s&p.
elote: avocado, elote salad, chipotle mayo.
goat: goat cheese, avocado, pickled onions, hot honey, s&p. Plain Jane is the image. We also offer a non - avocado toast, the prosciutto toast.
iced starcups macchiato
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. This version is served iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
WTXBTH
13 West Beauregard Ave, San Angelo
Build Here
"Leave me be, I'm drinking my boba tea." - Everyone
Dirty Matcha
Caramel + Condensed milk + Oreo crumbles + Brown sugar boba + House matcha milk
Thaiger Milk Tea
Tiger brown sugar + Condensed milk + Brown sugar boba + Thai tea + Half & Half
Western Sky Steak House
2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo
Large Chicken Strips
|$16.00
Tender Chicken Breast, Breaded and Deep Fried and served with Gravy
Large Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.00
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
Small Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.00
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
Xertz Coffee
2351 Sunset Dr, San Angelo
Hot Caramel Macchiato
At the bigger chain coffee shops, a caramel macchiato consists of vanilla flavored steamed milk layered with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle. Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
Hot White Mocha
|$0.50
It’s a mocha but made with our rich and buttery white chocolate flavoring! Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
Xertz Premium Coffee
It’s a premium. Our house blend is a creamery with hints of caramel and hazelnut making it flavorful.
Sunset Jr
1801 W Beauregard Ave, San Angelo
Coco's Cheesesteak
|$15.50
Hoagie, 6oz sirloin with grilled onions and jalapenos, topped with curly fries, provolone, cheddar, bacon and creamy buffalo sauce.
Double Texas Smash Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Brioche Bun, (2) 1/3lb. Angus burger patties, 2 slices of cheddar cheese. Burgers are plain and dry with your choice of condiment(s) and veggies.
Texas Smash Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Brioche Bun, (1) 1/3lb. Angus burger patty, 1 slice of cheddar cheese. Burgers are plain and dry with your choice of condiment(s) and veggies.
Circuit Breakers
109 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo
Coffee Truck
TBD, San Angelo