San Angelo restaurants you'll love

Go
San Angelo restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • San Angelo

San Angelo's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try San Angelo restaurants

Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom image

 

Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom

200A S Magdalen, San Angelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita 10"$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan cheese topped with fresh basil and pecorino romano cheese.
Hero$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, topped with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and Canadian bacon. Meat lovers dream..
Pepperoni Pizza 10"$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese topped with the most delicious pepperonis you have ever tasted
More about Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom
The Bearded Barista image

 

The Bearded Barista

2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Ranch$7.50
Buffalo chicken, bacon, and provolone with house-made ranch on sourdough bread.
White Chocolate Mocha
A coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans, chocolate, and steamed milk.
Includes flavoring:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Americano
Americanos are made with shots of espresso diluted with water. This gives it a similar strength to brewed coffee only with a different flavor profile.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
More about The Bearded Barista
Southern Smoke image

 

Southern Smoke

214 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket 5-6 lbs$120.00
Turkey 2-3 lbs$50.00
Sausage 2.5 lbs$30.00
More about Southern Smoke
BUTTERCUP image

 

BUTTERCUP

1921 Sherwood way, San angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
iced latte
We cold froth your milk to wake it up. Then we add it to espresso that we have iced down. Timeless. Classic. The iced latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
Toast
plain jane: avocado, olive oil, s&p.
elote: avocado, elote salad, chipotle mayo.
goat: goat cheese, avocado, pickled onions, hot honey, s&p. Plain Jane is the image. We also offer a non - avocado toast, the prosciutto toast.
iced starcups macchiato
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. This version is served iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
More about BUTTERCUP
WTXBTH image

 

WTXBTH

13 West Beauregard Ave, San Angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Here
"Leave me be, I'm drinking my boba tea." - Everyone
Dirty Matcha
Caramel + Condensed milk + Oreo crumbles + Brown sugar boba + House matcha milk
Thaiger Milk Tea
Tiger brown sugar + Condensed milk + Brown sugar boba + Thai tea + Half & Half
More about WTXBTH
Banner pic

 

Western Sky Steak House

2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Chicken Strips$16.00
Tender Chicken Breast, Breaded and Deep Fried and served with Gravy
Large Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
Small Chicken Fried Steak$12.00
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
More about Western Sky Steak House
Xertz Coffee image

 

Xertz Coffee

2351 Sunset Dr, San Angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Caramel Macchiato
At the bigger chain coffee shops, a caramel macchiato consists of vanilla flavored steamed milk layered with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle. Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
Hot White Mocha$0.50
It’s a mocha but made with our rich and buttery white chocolate flavoring! Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
Xertz Premium Coffee
It’s a premium. Our house blend is a creamery with hints of caramel and hazelnut making it flavorful.
More about Xertz Coffee
Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar image

 

Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar

23 West Beauregard Avenue, San Angelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar
The Angry Cactus image

 

The Angry Cactus

1 West Concho Avenue, San Angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about The Angry Cactus
Consumer pic

 

Sunset Jr

1801 W Beauregard Ave, San Angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coco's Cheesesteak$15.50
Hoagie, 6oz sirloin with grilled onions and jalapenos, topped with curly fries, provolone, cheddar, bacon and creamy buffalo sauce.
Double Texas Smash Cheeseburger$13.00
Brioche Bun, (2) 1/3lb. Angus burger patties, 2 slices of cheddar cheese. Burgers are plain and dry with your choice of condiment(s) and veggies.
Texas Smash Cheeseburger$8.00
Brioche Bun, (1) 1/3lb. Angus burger patty, 1 slice of cheddar cheese. Burgers are plain and dry with your choice of condiment(s) and veggies.
More about Sunset Jr
Restaurant banner

 

Circuit Breakers

109 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Circuit Breakers
Restaurant banner

 

Coffee Truck

TBD, San Angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Coffee Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Angelo

Brisket

Map

More near San Angelo to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Kerrville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Abilene

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston