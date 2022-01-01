San Angelo cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in San Angelo
More about The Bearded Barista
The Bearded Barista
2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224, San Angelo
|Popular items
|Americano
Americanos are made with shots of espresso diluted with water. This gives it a similar strength to brewed coffee only with a different flavor profile.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
|Latte
A popular coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and steamed milk.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
|Caramel Macchiato
Unlike a traditional macchiato, this leans itself more towards the drink from a certain famous coffee shop *wink wink* with a generous amount of steamed milk, caramel sauce, vanilla syrup and light foam.
Includes flavoring:
3 pumps for 12 oz
4 pumps for 16 oz
5 pumps for 20 oz
More about BUTTERCUP
BUTTERCUP
1921 Sherwood way, San angelo
|Popular items
|Iced Starcups Macchiato
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. This version is served iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
|Iced Latte
We cold froth your milk to wake it up. Then we add it to espresso that we have iced down. Timeless. Classic. The iced latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
|Lunchbox
|$12.00
Choose a sandwich and a side salad. Or 2 salads. We will package it up with house seasoned chips & a chocolate stick to complete the meal. Pick one up on your way to work or during your lunch break. (The image is a chicken salad sandwich with a caprese side salad.)
More about Xertz Coffee
Xertz Coffee
2351 Sunset Dr, San Angelo
|Popular items
|Hot Latte
Espresso mixed with steamed milk latter with a light layer of foam. Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
|Iced Black Cold Brew
Our slow-steeped house blend is a deep full body made in house. This is the most caffeinated drink. Cold brew is brewed for 24hrs and has a nice smoothness every sip you take.
|Iced White Mocha
|$0.50
Only difference between this and an iced mocha is the rich and buttery white chocolate! A mixture of our white chocolate powder, espresso, and your choice of milk poured over ice. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.