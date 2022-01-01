Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Angelo cafés you'll love

San Angelo restaurants
Must-try cafés in San Angelo

The Bearded Barista image

 

The Bearded Barista

2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Americano
Americanos are made with shots of espresso diluted with water. This gives it a similar strength to brewed coffee only with a different flavor profile.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Latte
A popular coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and steamed milk.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Caramel Macchiato
Unlike a traditional macchiato, this leans itself more towards the drink from a certain famous coffee shop *wink wink* with a generous amount of steamed milk, caramel sauce, vanilla syrup and light foam.
Includes flavoring:
3 pumps for 12 oz
4 pumps for 16 oz
5 pumps for 20 oz
More about The Bearded Barista
BUTTERCUP image

 

BUTTERCUP

1921 Sherwood way, San angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Starcups Macchiato
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. This version is served iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
Iced Latte
We cold froth your milk to wake it up. Then we add it to espresso that we have iced down. Timeless. Classic. The iced latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
Lunchbox$12.00
Choose a sandwich and a side salad. Or 2 salads. We will package it up with house seasoned chips & a chocolate stick to complete the meal. Pick one up on your way to work or during your lunch break. (The image is a chicken salad sandwich with a caprese side salad.)
More about BUTTERCUP
Xertz Coffee image

 

Xertz Coffee

2351 Sunset Dr, San Angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Latte
Espresso mixed with steamed milk latter with a light layer of foam. Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
Iced Black Cold Brew
Our slow-steeped house blend is a deep full body made in house. This is the most caffeinated drink. Cold brew is brewed for 24hrs and has a nice smoothness every sip you take.
Iced White Mocha$0.50
Only difference between this and an iced mocha is the rich and buttery white chocolate! A mixture of our white chocolate powder, espresso, and your choice of milk poured over ice. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.
More about Xertz Coffee

