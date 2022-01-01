Brisket in San Angelo
San Angelo restaurants that serve brisket
Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom
200A S Magdalen, San Angelo
|Brisket Pizza 10" 🥩
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, smoked brisket, purple onion, fresh cut jalapeños, topped with sweet BBQ sauce, cilantro, and ranch dressing.
Fuentes Cafe Downtown
101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo
|!Brisket Tacos
|$12.25
Choice of Tortillas filled with Brisket and topped with Cilantro and Onions. Served with Limes, Borracho Beans and Rice.