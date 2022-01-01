Chai lattes in San Angelo
San Angelo restaurants that serve chai lattes
The Bearded Barista
2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224, San Angelo
|Iced Chai Latte
This is a tea drink made with sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices mixed with milk and served over ice.
Includes flavoring:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
|Chai Latte
This is a tea drink made with sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices and steamed milk.
Includes flavoring:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Xertz Coffee
2351 Sunset Dr, San Angelo
|Hot Chai Tea Latte
|$0.50
An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and steamed milk. Try it with espresso shots!
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|$0.50
An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and cold milk. Try it with espresso shots.