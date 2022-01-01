Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in San Angelo

Go
San Angelo restaurants
Toast

San Angelo restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

The Bearded Barista

2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte
This is a tea drink made with sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices mixed with milk and served over ice.
Includes flavoring:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Chai Latte
This is a tea drink made with sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices and steamed milk.
Includes flavoring:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
More about The Bearded Barista
Xertz Coffee image

 

Xertz Coffee

2351 Sunset Dr, San Angelo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chai Tea Latte$0.50
An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and steamed milk. Try it with espresso shots!
Iced Chai Tea Latte$0.50
An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and cold milk. Try it with espresso shots.
More about Xertz Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in San Angelo

Fajita Salad

Burritos

Brisket

Enchiladas

Tacos

Cinnamon Rolls

Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near San Angelo to explore

Midland

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Kerrville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston