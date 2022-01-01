Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in San Angelo

San Angelo restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Alejandro's Kitchen and Tequila Bar - 4388 Sherwood Way

4388 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOUR CREAM CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$15.75
Served w/rice,beans & salad.
More about Alejandro's Kitchen and Tequila Bar - 4388 Sherwood Way
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (427 reviews)
Takeout
!Chicken Enchiladas$10.95
Two Shredded Chicken Enchiladas, Beans, Rice, and your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
More about Fuentes Cafe Downtown

