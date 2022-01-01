Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in San Angelo

San Angelo restaurants
San Angelo restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Western Sky Steak House

2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak, Chicken or Fish A La Mexicana$21.00
Diced choice of meat diced, grilled with sliced Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, and served with Rice, Beans, Salad, 3 tortillas (potato not included)
Small Chicken Fried Steak$12.00
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
Large Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
More about Western Sky Steak House
Fuentes Cafe Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (427 reviews)
Takeout
!Chicken Fried Steak$12.20
8 oz Beef Cutlet dipped in our Special Breading, covered with our Home Style Cream Gravy. Served with Fries or Baked Potato & your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.
More about Fuentes Cafe Downtown

