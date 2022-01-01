Chicken fried steaks in San Angelo
San Angelo restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Western Sky Steak House
2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo
|Steak, Chicken or Fish A La Mexicana
|$21.00
Diced choice of meat diced, grilled with sliced Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, and served with Rice, Beans, Salad, 3 tortillas (potato not included)
|Small Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.00
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
|Large Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.00
Hand-Breaded Sirloin, Golden Brown topped with Cream Gravy
Fuentes Cafe Downtown
101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo
|!Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.20
8 oz Beef Cutlet dipped in our Special Breading, covered with our Home Style Cream Gravy. Served with Fries or Baked Potato & your choice of Salad or Cole Slaw.