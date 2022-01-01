Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in San Angelo

San Angelo restaurants
San Angelo restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Western Sky Steak House

2024 N. Chadbourne, San Angelo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chicken Strips$16.00
Tender Chicken Breast, Breaded and Deep Fried and served with Gravy
Small Chicken Strips$12.00
Tender Chicken Breast, Breaded and Deep Fried and served with Gravy
More about Western Sky Steak House
Fuentes Cafe Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fuentes Cafe Downtown

101 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo

Avg 4.7 (427 reviews)
Takeout
!Child's Chicken Strips$7.50
Three pieces of Tender Chicken Strips served with Fries or Baked Potato and your choice of Salad or Cole slaw.
More about Fuentes Cafe Downtown

