Chile relleno in San Angelo

San Angelo restaurants
San Angelo restaurants that serve chile relleno

La Esperanza Restaurant 2

2218 West Avenue M, San Angelo

Chile Rellenos$10.50
two chile rellenos, tortillas
SM CHILE RELLENO PLATE$8.00
Alejandro's Kitchen and Tequila Bar - 4388 Sherwood Way

4388 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

CHILE RELLENO$14.25
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed w/cheese, battered in egg coating pan fried, topped w/salsa & cheese. Served w/rice and beans.
Odessa

