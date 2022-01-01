Chile relleno in San Angelo
San Angelo restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about La Esperanza Restaurant 2
La Esperanza Restaurant 2
2218 West Avenue M, San Angelo
|Chile Rellenos
|$10.50
two chile rellenos, tortillas
|SM CHILE RELLENO PLATE
|$8.00
More about Alejandro's Kitchen and Tequila Bar - 4388 Sherwood Way
Alejandro's Kitchen and Tequila Bar - 4388 Sherwood Way
4388 Sherwood Way, San Angelo
|CHILE RELLENO
|$14.25
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed w/cheese, battered in egg coating pan fried, topped w/salsa & cheese. Served w/rice and beans.